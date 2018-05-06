A Health Craze You Might Be Able To Get Down With Is Taking Bergen By Storm

If you haven't seen aesthetic photos of the fruity bowl of goodness, you've likely heard about the Playa Bowls that are taking Bergen County by storm.

Here's why people are loving Playa Bowls , with locations in Ridgewood and Franklin Lakes, Rutherford coming soon.

The idea stems from two Jersey Shore natives and longtime surfers, who fell in love with the fruit-based bowl on summer surf trips to Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, California, Hawaii, Nicaragua and Panama.

The bowls are built like smoothies with a base of Acai (a Brazilian berry packed with antioxidants) or pitaya (a fancy way of saying dragon fruit) -- your choice.

They're topped with your choice of fruit, granola, nuts, peanut butter, protein (think chocolate protein power, not meat, chia seeds, coconut flakes and more.

Playa Bowls have been compared to froyo -- still high in sugar, but a healthier kind for you.

They're like dessert bowls and you can have them for breakfast, lunch or dinner. As a snack or a palate cleanser.

Visit the flagship store on 8th Avenue in Belmar this summer.

