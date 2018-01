BERGENFIELD, N.J. – Bergenfield will soon have a new spot for pizza, bagels and more, BoozyBurbs.com reports.

Not Just Bagels and Pizza is slated to open at 181 North Washington Ave. in February, the story says.

The shop will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, and will have a special pizza bagel menu, the story says.

CLICK HERE to read the full BoozyBurbs.com article.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.