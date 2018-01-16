Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah Homeowner, 71, Charged With Setting Foreclosure Fire
business

Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls Thousands Of UGG Comforters Over Mold Risk

Lauren Kidd Ferguson
Facebook @lkiddferguson Email me Read More Stories
Approximately 175,000 of the UGG comforters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the U.S.
Approximately 175,000 of the UGG comforters were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores in the U.S. Photo Credit: www.cpsc.gov
Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling Hudson comforters by UGG.
Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling Hudson comforters by UGG. Photo Credit: www.cpsc.gov

Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling roughly 175,000 comforters due to the risk of mold exposure, the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission announced.

The recall specifically involves Hudson comforters by UGG, which were sold in four solid colors and three sizes.

Bed Bath & Beyond has locations in Paramus, Edgewater and Clifton.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund,” the announcement states.

The announcement states that mold can be present in the comforters “posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold."

Those with questions can call Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 any time or go to www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom for more information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.