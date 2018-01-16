Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls Thousands Of UGG Comforters Over Mold Risk

Bed Bath & Beyond is recalling roughly 175,000 comforters due to the risk of mold exposure, the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission announced.

The recall specifically involves Hudson comforters by UGG, which were sold in four solid colors and three sizes.

Bed Bath & Beyond has locations in Paramus, Edgewater and Clifton.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled comforters and return them to Bed Bath & Beyond for a full refund,” the announcement states.

The announcement states that mold can be present in the comforters “posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold."

Those with questions can call Bed Bath & Beyond at 800-462-3966 any time or go to www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom for more information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.