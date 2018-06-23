Bergen County Eatery Redefines Sandwiches

After refining the concept in the new year, Wich-One is officially open serving a mix of Korean and Asian-inspired sandwiches in Cliffside Park.

The Anderson Avenue store allows customers to build sandwiches on a Balthazar ciabatta hero or bowls with a base of Korean-style ribeye, farm-raised pork, antibiotic-free chicken, marinated shrimp or spiced Asian-rub tofu.

Bowls allow for choice of base (rice, spring mix, cauliflower rice, or spicy Korean potatoes) and numerous free and premium toppings (vegetables, avocado, egg).

Homemade sauces like gochujang aioli, Asian sesame honey and Asian Korean White are among more than eight varieties designed to pair perfectly with any selection.

“We believe in great food, quality ingredients and made with a personal touch by adding freshness and love to every recipe we sell”, owner Marcello Chi said.

“Having a vast cultural background, we've decided to use all that we have grown with in the past and add a little flair by using Asian inspired dishes and create a new concept. We focus on the simple things and elevate it to a new level”.

Wich-One is open seven days a week and more information can be found at their website (http://www.wich-one.com) or on popular social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) @eatwichone

