Bergen County Fresh Market Will Remain Open As 15 Others Shutter

Fresh Market is set to shutter the doors of 15 stores in several states as it moves forward with its turnaround plan.

The specialty grocery chain announced that it will be closing its locations in nine states over the next several weeks following “analysis of long-term growth,” according to the company. In a statement, officials said they will “do their best to relocate as many impacted employees as possible to other stores within our footprint.”

According to The Fresh Market, the closings come from an organizational analysis and “careful consideration” of the company’s growth strategy and long-term financial performance.

The company noted that it does not expect any further store closures in the "foreseeable future."

Tristate area stores in Westport, Scarsdale and Montvale will remain open.

“Over the last eight months, our company has been executing a turnaround plan, and we’ve seen great progress,” CEO Larry Appel said in a statement. “However, for a variety of reasons unique to each retail location, that progress is not evenly distributed and, as a result, we have decided to close these long-term underperforming stores.”

The Fresh Market closed five stores in April last year, including one in New York. It currently operates 176 stores in 24 states and in the tristate area.

Appel added that, “looking ahead, I am confident this move will better position The Fresh Market and enable us to continue delivering our great tasting meals, signature products and an incredible shopping experience.”

