Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Bergen County Mom Rolls Out 'Who Cut The Cheese Lady' Food Truck

Cecilia Levine
Brenda Picone of Paramus rolled out her "Who Cut The Cheese Lady" food truck. Photo Credit: Brenda Picone
Picone tapped her decades of experience in the food industry to come up with dozens of original grilled cheese sandwich recipes. Photo Credit: James Teehan
"I always had a passion for cooking," said the Boston native, "but never in a million years thought about a food truck." Photo Credit: James Teehan

A Paramus mom has left the corporate food industry to bring North Jersey the area's first-ever grilled cheese food truck.

Brenda Picone earlier this month rolled out the "Who Cut The Cheese Lady" truck (brilliant, right?).

She says it was all an accident.

"I always had a passion for cooking," said the Boston native, "but never in a million years thought about a food truck."

Picone had plans for retirement -- but those fell through. She needed a back-up.

After doing some research, Picone discovered that grilled cheese food trucks existed -- but nowhere near Paramus -- the closest two being in South Jersey and Manhattan.

And so, she spent her snowy winter days doing research and development, which is still-ongoing, tapping her years of industry experience to come up with dozens of signature sandwiches and sides for the community.

Even before her business was on wheels, Picone became known as "the grilled cheese lady" at home.

"People walk through my door at home and they're like, 'Okay, what kind of grilled cheese are we having?'" she said.

Some "Who Cut The Cheese Lady" original menu items include:

  • White Pesto Pizza: Mozzarella & Asiago with Creamy Homemade Pesto Cheese
  • BBQ Pork Meets The Onion: Homemade BBQ Pulled Pork with Sautéed Onions and Monterey Jack
  • The Italian Chicken: Pulled Chicken Breast with Havarti, Balsamic Roasted Peppers, Parmesan Cheese & Spinach
  • The Three B's: Burger, Bacon and BBQ Sauce with American Cheese
  • Build Your Own
  • And more!

"It was a tremendous amount of work on a daily basis," said Picone Monday morning as she was leaving Restaurant Depot.

"We're talking 12 to 14 hours, seven days a week. If I'm not on the truck I'm doing paperwork or groceries."

But, Picone said, aside from her husband and kids, nothing makes her happier: "I'm having a ball."

WHERE TO FIND 'WHO CUT THE CHEESE LADY' FOOD TRUCK:

  • Teaneck Farmer's Market
  • Paramus Farmer's Market
  • Rochelle Park Farmer's Market
  • Paramus Fireworks
  • River Edge Pool in July
  • Outdoor Paramus concerts

