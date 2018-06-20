Bergen Town Center Construction Paves Way For New Stores, Restaurants

The Bergen Town Center is about to get even bigger.

The 61-year-old Paramus mall will soon boast several new retailers, restaurants and even more parking.

A new report in NorthJersey.com said shoppers can expect a Burlington discount department store, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Express clothing store and a two-level parking structure.

The department store will be located in the 50,000-square-foot space on the mall's third level, above Marshall's and Saks Fifth Avenue. The area had previous been occupied by the chapel and mall offices. Burlington is expected to open next spring, the report says.

The recently-closed Pei Wei and Potbelly Sandwich Shop will be replaced by Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and an Express clothing store is also expected to open inside of the mall.

The bulk of the construction is on the parking structure in front of Marshalls and near the bridge over Forest Avenue, which will add 50 parking spots, according to NorthJersey.com.

Best Buy relocated from its Garden State Plaza location earlier this year to a new structure across from Bergen Town Center.

