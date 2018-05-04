Companies With Bergen County Stores Earn High National Forbes Ranking

Forbes has released its 2018 list of best employers in the U.S. -- and several have Bergen and Passaic county locations.

The list is the result of a study by Forbes and research company Statista, which identified the companies liked best by employees.

Several corporations with Bergen and Passaic County locations made the list, including:

No. 8: Wegmans Food Markets

No. 5: Costco

No. 2: Trader Joe's

Google was listed at No. 3 and Michelin No. 1.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

