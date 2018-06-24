Eat While You Shop At Hackensack's New 99 Ranch Market

99 Ranch Market is officially open in Hackensack.

The Hackensack Avenue supermarket was buzzing with shoppers Wednesday, most eating as they shopped.

In addition to the many free sample stations, 99 Ranch Market gives shoppers many opportunities to eat as they go.

The seafood department, for example, complete with several types of live fish, crabs, snails, clams -- offers free steam and fry options. Just pick a fish, crab or lobster, choose an option and take a ticket. Eat your food as you shop or take it home to enjoy.

The grocer also offers several hot food sections: A buffet filled with Americanized favorites (General Tso's chicken, beef with broccoli, fried rice, etc.), a congee noodle soup station, dim sum station, a bakery and more.

Take it to the dining area or, again, eat as you go.

The grocery selection at 99 Ranch Market quite overwhelming if you haven't shopped there before. The Asian supermarket is sprinkled with delicacies and imported goods -- many in foreign languages.

The Hackensack store is one of the few in the area that offers alcohol -- both imported and local.

Greeting you in the produce section are lettuce stems, popular in stir fries, super sweet kiwis, dragon fruits and massive Fuji apples for $.99 per pound. Head to the mushroom selection and you'll find almost any kind you could ever want -- shiitake, crimini and more.

On your way to the fish and meat department pick up dough to make your own dumplings or noodles. There is also a wide selection of pre-made/frozen buns, noodles and more.

Aisles filled with Asian candies, sauces, chips, vegetables, oils and more.

Check out the store for yourself or watch the video above by Epicurious on how to shop at 99 Ranch Market.

