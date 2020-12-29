Contact Us
#GoBowlDeep: Acai Bowl Shop Sets Sights On Bergen County

An oatmeal bowl and a juice from Playa Bowls.
An oatmeal bowl and a juice from Playa Bowls. Photo Credit: Facebook

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Couldn't we all use a taste of the beach right around now?

Playa Bowls, a Jersey Shore-based acai bowl franchise, has plans to open in Ridgewood and Franklin Lakes sometime in the new year.

The shop, with a surfer facade and counter seating, specializes in fruity foundations that are topped with a host of options such as chocolate, pineapple, granola, honey and almond butter. The company's motto? #GoBowlDeep.

Smoothies, protein shakes and oatmeal bowls are also part of the mix.

