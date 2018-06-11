Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
HAVE YOU VOTED? Best Bergen County Restaurants With Outdoor Seating

Cecilia Levine
Loaded tater tots and a crab bowl from Plank Pizza Co. in Saddle Brook. Photo Credit: YELP
SEAK in Edgewater is one of the many Bergen County restaurants that offers outdoor dining. Photo Credit: SEAK
Brunch from Sedona Taphouse in Cliffside Park. Photo Credit: Sedona Taphouse
A chef prepares salad at Cafe 37 in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Cafe 37
Apps from Plank Pizza Co. in Saddle Brook. Photo Credit: YELP
Scallops from Oceanos in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Oceanos

With summer right around the corner there are several area restaurants where you can enjoy the sunshine and the food at the same time. Which one is your favorite in Bergen County? Story continues below poll.

What's the best restaurant with outdoor seating in Bergen County?
What's the best restaurant with outdoor seating in Bergen County?

  • Cafe 37, Ridgewood
    13%
  • Pizza Plank Co., Saddle Brook
    22%
  • SEAK, Edgewater
    18%
  • Sedona Taphouse, Cliffside Park
    16%
  • Oceanos, Fair Lawn
    31%

Here are the best in Bergen and Passaic counties according to Yelpers:

  • Cafe 37 : Customers loved the goat cheese ravioli, fillet mignon and coconut ice cream at this American cafe. 37 S. Broad St., Ridgewood
  • Oceanos : Customers loved the grilled calamari at this upscale seafood restaurant. 2-27 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn
  • SEAK : Customers loved the Pad Thai and Pho at this Vietnamese-Thai restaurant on the Hudson. 725 River Road, Edgewater.
  • Plank Pizza Company : Customers loved the craft beer options (nearly 40!) tater tots, macaroni egg rolls and BBQ Pulled Pork pizza at this hipster eatery. 383 Market St., Saddle Brook
  • Sedona Taphouse : Customers loved the flatbread (gluten free options), crab cakes and flourless chocolate cake at this American eatery/bar. 679 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park

