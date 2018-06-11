HAVE YOU VOTED? Best Bergen County Restaurants With Outdoor Seating

With summer right around the corner there are several area restaurants where you can enjoy the sunshine and the food at the same time. Which one is your favorite in Bergen County? Story continues below poll.

Poll What's the best restaurant with outdoor seating in Bergen County? Cafe 37, Ridgewood Pizza Plank Co., Saddle Brook SEAK, Edgewater Sedona Taphouse, Cliffside Park Oceanos, Fair Lawn Submit Vote View Results Current Results What's the best restaurant with outdoor seating in Bergen County? Cafe 37, Ridgewood 13%

Pizza Plank Co., Saddle Brook 22%

SEAK, Edgewater 18%

Sedona Taphouse, Cliffside Park 16%

Oceanos, Fair Lawn 31% Back to Vote

Here are the best in Bergen and Passaic counties according to Yelpers:

Cafe 37 : Customers loved the goat cheese ravioli, fillet mignon and coconut ice cream at this American cafe. 37 S. Broad St., Ridgewood

: Customers loved the goat cheese ravioli, fillet mignon and coconut ice cream at this American cafe. 37 S. Broad St., Ridgewood Oceanos : Customers loved the grilled calamari at this upscale seafood restaurant. 2-27 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn

: Customers loved the grilled calamari at this upscale seafood restaurant. 2-27 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn SEAK : Customers loved the Pad Thai and Pho at this Vietnamese-Thai restaurant on the Hudson. 725 River Road, Edgewater.

: Customers loved the Pad Thai and Pho at this Vietnamese-Thai restaurant on the Hudson. 725 River Road, Edgewater. Plank Pizza Company : Customers loved the craft beer options (nearly 40!) tater tots, macaroni egg rolls and BBQ Pulled Pork pizza at this hipster eatery. 383 Market St., Saddle Brook

: Customers loved the craft beer options (nearly 40!) tater tots, macaroni egg rolls and BBQ Pulled Pork pizza at this hipster eatery. 383 Market St., Saddle Brook Sedona Taphouse : Customers loved the flatbread (gluten free options), crab cakes and flourless chocolate cake at this American eatery/bar. 679 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.