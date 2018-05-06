Italian Brothers Bring Neapolitan Pizza To Old Tappan

A pair of Italian brothers are bringing their grandparents' recipes to Bergen County for the opening of Patrizias.

There is no word yet on an opening date for the Old Tappan restaurant, which was formerly home to Bensi Cucina and Dino’s Cucina, BoozyBurbs reports .

Giacomo and Gennaro Alaio, both born in Naples, moved to the U.S. when they were 8 and 10 years old to live with their grandparents in Brooklyn.

Raised in the restaurant business, the pair found odd jobs after school in their father's pizza shop.

Giacomo spent his summers working in his cousin's restaurant in the Spanish Quarters of Naples, where he learned that simple and fresh ingredients make for great food.

In 1991, he brought the concept back to the U.S. where he and Gennaro opened the first Patrizia's restaurant in the Bronx. They have since opened nine more across the Tri-State area -- Old Tappan Road up next.

Click here for a sample menu.

