Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

business

Italian Brothers Bring Neapolitan Pizza To Old Tappan

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Patrizia's will be opening in Bergen County.
Patrizia's will be opening in Bergen County. Photo Credit: Patrizia's

A pair of Italian brothers are bringing their grandparents' recipes to Bergen County for the opening of Patrizias.

There is no word yet on an opening date for the Old Tappan restaurant, which was formerly home to Bensi Cucina and Dino’s Cucina, BoozyBurbs reports .

Giacomo and Gennaro Alaio, both born in Naples, moved to the U.S. when they were 8 and 10 years old to live with their grandparents in Brooklyn.

Raised in the restaurant business, the pair found odd jobs after school in their father's pizza shop.

Giacomo spent his summers working in his cousin's restaurant in the Spanish Quarters of Naples, where he learned that simple and fresh ingredients make for great food.

In 1991, he brought the concept back to the U.S. where he and Gennaro opened the first Patrizia's restaurant in the Bronx. They have since opened nine more across the Tri-State area -- Old Tappan Road up next.

Click here for a sample menu.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.