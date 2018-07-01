Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
business

Landlord, County Evict Hackensack Cleaners With Clothes Inside

Cecilia Levine
Classic Cleaners on Passaic Street is for rent with an eviction notice on the door. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
An eviction notice dated May 8 from Bergen County was posted on the door Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Anyone who left their clothes at the now-evicted Classic Cleaners location in Hackensack can retrieve them -- but you'd better do so soon.

Esplanade Reality, headquartered in New York, had the Passaic Street store evicted by the county in May before listing it for rent, according to a notice on the door.

Several pairs of pants and dress shirts remained inside.

Anyone who wants their clothing back can call either of two numbers: ( 201) 281-7014 (Frank) or (201) 247-6906 (Pat).

