Landlord, County Evict Hackensack Cleaners With Clothes Inside

Anyone who left their clothes at the now-evicted Classic Cleaners location in Hackensack can retrieve them -- but you'd better do so soon.

Esplanade Reality, headquartered in New York, had the Passaic Street store evicted by the county in May before listing it for rent, according to a notice on the door.

Several pairs of pants and dress shirts remained inside.

Anyone who wants their clothing back can call either of two numbers: ( 201) 281-7014 (Frank) or (201) 247-6906 (Pat).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.