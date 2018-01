LODI, N.J. — The Party Box in Lodi will soon be closing its doors, according to an announcement on Facebook.

The Route 17 shop is located next to Satin Dolls Night Club -- both featured on "The Sopranos"

The Weil family has owned and operated the store for nearly five decades, originating in Rochelle Park.

The store will be closed Wednesday and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 11, for a retirement sale beginning at 9:30 a.m.

