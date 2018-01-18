Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Paramus H-Mart Coming Closer To Completion

Cecilia Levine
H-Mart in Paramus will be located in the same shopping center as DSW on Route 17 North, across from the Garden State Plaza. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

PARAMUS, N.J. — The opening for a new H-Mart in Paramus seems to be on the horizon, as the signage is complete.

The Asian grocer is replacing the 25,000-square-foot Staples is located next to the DSW on Route 17 North.

It will include an Asian food court with a bakery cafe, seafood and oyster bar.

With headquarters in Lyndhurst, the store will be the grocer's ninth in New Jersey -- other locations include Fort Lee, Leonia, Englewood, Edison, Cherry Hill, Little Ferry and Ridgefield.

Initial reports said the grocery store would open in 2017. There is no word yet on an official opening date.

