Passaic Man Sees 34th Year Running World's Only Winston Churchill Book Shop

PASSAIC, N.J. — The world's only Winston Churchill bookstore is run by Passaic's Barry Singer, according to a recent story in the New York Times, shedding light on the shop.

Chartwell Booksellers is named after Churchill's legendary home in England's Kent countryside.

Devoted to the writings of Winston Churchill, the shop has long combined the best of the old and the new, and is in its 34th year as an independent bookstore in the heart of midtown-Manhattan.

The store has had a good year, as Churchill was portrayed in recent films the "Churchill" and "Darkest Hour," along with the Netflix series "The Crown," The Times reports.

