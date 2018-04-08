Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Results Are In: This Restaurant Crowned 2018 DVlicious Best Pizza Champion

Cecilia Levine
Barcelona's in Garfield wins the DVlicious pizza contest.
Barcelona's in Garfield wins the DVlicious pizza contest. Photo Credit: nicole.derrico • Instagram

Of the many great pizza places in Bergen County, only one can be crowned DVlicious champion.

Because of your votes, the winner of the 2018 DVlicious Pizza Contest is Barcelona's Restaurant in Garfield , with 35 percent of votes. The restaurant also won the contest in 2015.

  • Second Place: Nellie's, Waldwick (27 percent)
  • Third Place: Rudy's Closter (22 percent)

Barcelona's has been around for more than eight decades.

Here's what Yelpers had to say:

"This is a classic place," one said. "My father, my wife, and my sisters came here last winter and had an absolute blast. The food, the beer, the jukebox... it was so much fun."

“A good old school 70's diner and bar that has pretty long list of Italian menu at a very affordable price (90% of the food is under $10)," said another.

Congratulations, Barcelona's!

