Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

RESULTS: This Eatery Has Best Brunch In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
It's brunch time at Twisted Elm in Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: @michelgypsywarrior

With Mother's Day fast approaching, Daily Voice wants to know who has the best brunch in Bergen County.

Because of your votes, the winner of the contest is Twisted Elm in Elmwood Park with 39 percent of votes. The Stony Hill Inn in Hackensack took second place with 21 percent of votes and the Mason Jar in Mahwah took third with 16 percent.

Having opened in 2011, Twisted Elm is one of the first gastropubs in the area.

Stop in for beer, cocktails, live music or a full meal -- whether it's hanger steak and poached eggs, polenta waffles, ricotta blintzes or pancakes. And that's just brunch!

CLICK HERE FOR THE MENU.

