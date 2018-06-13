Shop At These Garden State Plaza Stores To Aid Paramus Crash Victims

Several retailers and restaurants at the Westfield Garden State Plaza will be donating 10 percent of registered sales or making a monetary donation on Wednesday, June 20 to the Paramus Children's Health Foundation to benefit Paramus East Brook Middle School families.

One student and one teacher from the school were killed last month during a field trip when the school bus they were on crashed , injuring 43 others with several in critical condition.

The following stores will be participating in the fundraiser:

Bags Plus

Bar Louie (20% of sales)

California Pizza Kitchen

BOSS

Longchamp

Marc Cain

Natura Brasil

Philosophy

Salvatore Ferragamo

Shake Shack

Tommy Bahama

Yogibo

Retailers making a monetary donation include:

Chick Fil A

Banana Republic

LIV UnLtd

Microsoft

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Tiffany & Co.

Westfield Garden State Plaza

