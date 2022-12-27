Shoppers Bid Farewell To 'Mall Survivor' Paramus Hallmark Store

PARAMUS, N.J. — For the first time since 1974, the Paramus Park Mall is going to be without a Hallmark store.

Gregory's Hallmark is holding a storewide sale ahead of its closing by the end of the month.

Shoppers are sad to see it go.

"Gregory's Hallmark was one of the very few places to get a nice card or pick up a few gifts," Cynthia Lockie shared on Facebook.

"I always found the right card for that special person. Gregory's has always been my go-to stop for cards. They will definitely be missed 💗"

Gregory and Diane Kechejian's store was among the few mom and pop shops in the mall that weathered financial crises, storms a fire and more, NorthJersey.com reports.

A movie was even inspired by the time when a concrete slab under Gregory's Hallmark was sinking into the farmland soil the mall was built on, the article says.

The closing of Sears and a redevelopment plan have altered Hallmark's future, according to NorthJersey.com.

"I will miss Gregory's Hallmark," Billie Jean Albolino said. "We have shopped there so often over the years and were just there on Christmas Eve. 😔"

