Sources: Dozens Of Stores To Replace Garden State Plaza JCPenney

Sixty smaller stores are proposed to replace the JCPenney at Westfield's Garden State Plaza in Paramus, sources said Monday.

Daily Voice left several message for mall management on Monday.

JCPenney announced last year it would be closing up to 140 stores along with two distribution centers while instituting an early retirement program in an effort to increase profits in the era of online shopping.

Among those to go was the Garden State Plaza location, which closed on March 10 after nearly 60 years at the mall.

Sources did not specify which stores will be moving in.

The free-standing Best Buy on the other side of the mall will be moving to Bergen Town Center on April 14.

