business

Spy On Your Pizza Being Made At Ridgefield Park Domino's Theater

Cecilia Levine
Watch your pizza being made at the new Domino's theater in Ridgefield Park. Photo Credit: Contributed
The store is located at 172 Main St. in Ridgefield Park. Photo Credit: Contributed

You can now sit and stare at your pizza being prepared at the new Domino's pizza theater in Ridgefield Park.

The Main street store is designed to allow flexibility for several elements otherwise unheard of when it comes to the “traditional” Domino’s store.

Highlights include a comfortable lobby, indoor seating, open-area viewing of the food preparation process and the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a lobby screen. The store also features a chalkboard to allow customers to express their creativity or to leave feedback for the store team members.

“We are excited to bring the first Ridgefield Park pizza theater store to local residents,” said Mike Khan, Ridgefield Park Domino’s franchise owner.

“The pizza theater design is an interactive experience where customers can actually watch and track their pizza being made, each step of the way. Domino’s is bringing the art and fun of pizza making to the forefront.”

Domino’s in Ridgefield Park is also looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.

Khan began working at Domino’s as a delivery driver in 1985. He worked his way up and became a franchisee in 1990. He now owns 47 Domino’s locations throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. More than 90 percent of Domino’s franchisees started off as part-time delivery drivers or pizza makers.

“Domino’s is a great place to work,” Khan said. “Our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for a part-time job or a career, this is the place to be.”

To place an order at Domino’s in Ridgefield Park customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 201-482-9799.

