This Bergen County Chinese Restaurant Was Just Named One Of America's Best

It may not be the newest or the trendiest but it's your favorite neighborhood eatery for a reason: The food's good, cheap and it feels like home.

From dumpling stands in a Cleveland supermarket to a landlocked fish market in Tulsa, America is brimming with thousands of neighborhood eateries that locals swear by.

Among the 80 on Bon Appetit's list of favorited neighborhood restaurants is one right here in Bergen County.

Petite Soo Chow on Gorge Street is not just another Chinese restaurant, Yelpers say.

"My mom brought me here to have dinner for my birthday and told me that my brother and her have been going here for years," Elysa O. said.

"I got annoyed since they never told me about this place when I lived in town but glad she finally did. This is definitely a hidden gem."

The soup dumplings, scallion pancakes are unrivaled even in Chinatown and Flushing, apparently.

The three other New Jersey restaurants on the list are Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, Swagath Gourmet in Edison and Liberty Hall Pizza in Lambertville.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.