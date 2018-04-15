Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Travel Channel Zooms In On Bergen County's Most Buzzworthy Burger

Cecilia Levine
Chef Danny Fabian puts the finishing touches on Callahan's Now and Tater burger. Photo Credit: Callahan's Facebook
Dan DeMiglio of Callahan's in Norwood. Photo Credit: Dan DeMiglio
The Now and Tater burger from Callahan's in Norwood. Photo Credit: Callahan's Facebook

The Travel Channel is putting one of Bergen County's most famous burgers on the map.

The Now & Tater burger from Callahan's in Norwood will appear on an episode of "Food Paradise" sometime this summer, owner Dan DeMiglio said.

The show filmed Tuesday at the store with DeMiglio and chef Danny Fabian until 2 a.m.

Fabian is the mastermind behind the now and tater burger.

"The inspiration was based on social media -- creating something that was buzz worthy," he said.

"At the same time we wanted to create a great burger that was just unique."

This isn't not the first time Callahan's has been in the spotlight.

Last year, its stuffed truffle gouda bacon mac N' cheese ball burger gained international attention after going viral with help from Food Insider . The viral post caught the attention of the Food Network, who was just at the store last month.

