'Trump Is Changing Private Aviation,' His Hackensack Jet Retailer Says

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Unlike his clients, Steve Varsano originally of Hackensack was not born into wealth.

He and his three siblings were raised by their single mom, who worked two jobs. His first was sweeping floors in a beauty parlor and he was the first in his family to go to college.

All of his hard work is paying off big time, as Varsano is the owner of the Jet Business -- the only walk-in jet dealership in the world.

In a recent story in the New York Times , Varsano explains how Trump is "changing the optics of private aviation," he said. "He's the mascot of private jets."

The aviation industry boomed in the 2000s but took a massive hit in the crash of 2008, The Times reports.

"Barack Obama, Varsano believed, created an environment hostile to private aviation: The president humiliated the near-bankrupt auto manufacturers after they arrived in Washington hat in hand on their corporate jets, and in a 2011 news conference about the economy, Obama mentioned corporate jets six times," the New York Times article says.

Varsano was optimistic following Trump's inauguration, according to The Times.

