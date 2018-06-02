Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
business

Breaking News: Kate Spade, 55, Found Dead In Apparent Suicide
business

VIDEO TOUR: Here's What's Left At Paramus Toys 'R' Us

Cecilia Levine
A massive liquidation sale is under way at Toys R Us. Photo Credit: Toys R Us
This video is about the TOTAL LIQUIDATION of Toys “Я” Us at Fashion Center in Paramus and the final weeks of this process. This store is expected to complete these sales by Saturday, June 23. Video Credit: Chris Cronin

Everything must go at Toys "R" Us locations in Paramus and Wayne -- even beloved mascot Geoffrey.

The liquidation sale includes laptops, cafeteria equipment, fitness centers, designer furniture, artwork and more are marked down by more than 60 percent.

The main sale is held at the Wayne Toys "R" Us headquarters located at 859 Berdan Ave., open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is open every day until everything is gone.

Furniture chain Raymour & Flanigan will be taking over the lease of the Route 4 location after winning court approval.

CHRIS CRONIN CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

