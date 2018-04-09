Wawa Has A Secret Menu: Here's How To Unlock It

Wawa will be celebrating its 54th birthday Thursday with a free cup of coffee for customers.

Oh yeah, there's also a birthday cake smoothie and milkshake option. But you'll need to know how to unlock the new secret menu for that.

The menu will remain hidden inside the Kiosks until May 6, according to Billy Penn reports.

The convenience store has locations in Hackensack, Lodi and Garfield.

Watch video above to learn how to access the menu.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.