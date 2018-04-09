Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Wawa Has A Secret Menu: Here's How To Unlock It

Wawa Has A Secret Menu: Here's How To Unlock It

Cecilia Levine
Wawa has a new secret menu and it's offering birthday favorites. Photo Credit: Instagram @harrynotgary
The touchscreen kiosks may’ve removed all human interaction from ordering lunch at Wawa, but they have one thing their human predecessors didn’t: the ability to hide surprises in their interface.
The touchscreen kiosks may've removed all human interaction from ordering lunch at Wawa, but they have one thing their human predecessors didn't: the ability to hide surprises in their interface. Video Credit: Billy Penn

Wawa will be celebrating its 54th birthday Thursday with a free cup of coffee for customers.

Oh yeah, there's also a birthday cake smoothie and milkshake option. But you'll need to know how to unlock the new secret menu for that.

The menu will remain hidden inside the Kiosks until May 6, according to Billy Penn reports.

The convenience store has locations in Hackensack, Lodi and Garfield.

Watch video above to learn how to access the menu.

