business

Whole Foods Replacing Wayne A&P

Whole Foods Market will be coming to Wayne, township officials announced.
Whole Foods Market will be coming to Wayne, township officials announced. Photo Credit: File

Whole Foods will open its first Passaic County location in Wayne.

Mayor Christopher Vergano said the grocer will be moving into the vacant A&P shopping center on Valley Road.

The 36,000-square-foot grocery store has been vacant since 2016, a year after A&P filed for bankruptcy.

Wayne Natural Foods Market was initially slated to replace the marketplace, and even hung a banner outside, NorthJersey.com reported .

But the store remained dark for months and questions are the new tenant remained unanswered -- until Wednesday.

Whole Foods has several Bergen County locations in Edgewater, Paramus and most recently Closter.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

