Whole Foods Replacing Wayne A&P

Whole Foods will open its first Passaic County location in Wayne.

Mayor Christopher Vergano said the grocer will be moving into the vacant A&P shopping center on Valley Road.

The 36,000-square-foot grocery store has been vacant since 2016, a year after A&P filed for bankruptcy.

Wayne Natural Foods Market was initially slated to replace the marketplace, and even hung a banner outside, NorthJersey.com reported .

But the store remained dark for months and questions are the new tenant remained unanswered -- until Wednesday.

Whole Foods has several Bergen County locations in Edgewater, Paramus and most recently Closter.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.