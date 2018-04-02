Allendale Woman's Club Fashion Show To Help Struggling Moms, Children

ALLENDALE, N.J. -- Mothers and their children who are struggling with homelessness, hunger and addiction will benefit from a special fashion show coordinated by The Allendale Woman’s Club.

The AWC, which supports various charitable initiatives, chose the Hope Residence for Mothers with Children at Eva's Village in Paterson for its 2018 "Ladies Night Out Fashion Show Benefit: Design for Recovery" on April 24 at Seasons restaurant in Washington Township.

Guests will be treated to a gourmet cocktail hour, basket raffles, sit-down dinner, fashion show by Fig Leaf Boutique (Maywood) and dancing.

Eva’s "provides a wide range of supportive services to address their mental and physical health," the AWC said. "While their mothers work toward recovery and stability, the children are nurtured with stimulating recreational activities and educational support.

"Our hope is that together we may provide a better tomorrow for mothers and their children in need."

Because it's also the 100th anniversary of Allendale women uniting to serve the community, the club will honor Lani Bonifacic and Gail Cole with its “100 Years of Allendale Women Helping Others Award."

Both past AWC members, Bonifacic and Cole are the co-founders of Hope and Healing After an Addiction Death, a bereavement and support group created in response to the devastating heroin and opioid epidemic affecting so many families.

The event will run from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Tickets are $80 each.

TICKETS : Go to www.allendalewomansclub.org or contact Dawn Davis at (201) 819-4584 / awcfashionshow@gmail.com .

The Allendale Woman’s Club of New Jersey, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and a member of The NJ State Federation of Women’s Clubs and The General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

