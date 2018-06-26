Don't Miss Tenafly's Fireworks Display This Weekend

Want to get your fireworks fix in before July 4? There are several shows in Bergen and Passaic counties this weekend:
(EMAIL PHOTOS TO CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM ):
FRIDAY, June 29:
- Lodi: Behind old KMart lot @ 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, June 30:
- Edgewater: Veterans Field @ 9:15 p.m.; Rain date July 1
SUNDAY, July 1:
- Paramus: Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex @ 6 p.m.
- Tenafly: Behind Tenafly High School @ 9 p.m.; Rain date July 6
- West Milford: July 1, Celebrate from 5 to 10 p.m, behind Macopin School (tickets $10 per car)
