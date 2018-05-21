Hello, Sailors: Fleet Week 2018 Is On, Plus Bergen Memorial Day Events

U.S. sailors have once again taken Manhattan, arriving on a flotilla of 14 ships that launched a Fleet Week packed with seven days of tri-state area events, exhibitions and spectacles.

The USS Arlington led the way for the 2,300 sailors on Wednesday, as crew members in their whites stood shoulder to shoulder before the 25,000-ton warship – named for the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon -- docked at Manhattan’s Pier 90.

For more than 35 years, on and off, residents have enjoyed the pageantry, as well as the chance to mingle – and take selfies, of course -- with the United States’ fighting forces on the seas: the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps (The event was suspended in 2013 because of a government shutdown).

As usual, the ships are docked throughout the city, with some available for free tours at Pier 90, Pier 86, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, Homeport Pier (Staten Island) and the Intrepid.

Navy Dive Tank and Marine Martial Arts demonstrations were also being held in Times Square.

Navy Band concerts were scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday under the arch in Greenwich Village’s Washington Square Park, and on 8 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday in Times Square.

Also on Friday: The U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue team will conduct a noontime demonstration at the Staten Island Pier.

Sunday brings a Liberty State Park event in Jersey City, with displays and demonstrations, from noon to 5 p.m. Navy and Marine Corps bands will perform.

And then there are the area Memorial Day events on Monday, which in Bergen County include:

8:30 a.m.

Fred D’Elia Ridgewood Run

9 a.m.

Carlstadt Memorial Day Parade

Demarest Memorial Day Parade

Franklin Lakes Memorial Day Parade

Oradell Memorial Day Parade

Rutherford Memorial Day Parade

Westwood Memorial Day Parade

Fairview Memorial Day Parade

9:15 a.m.

Rochelle Park American Legion Post #170 Memorial Day parade and events.

New Milford Memorial Day Parade

9:30 a.m.

Allendale Memorial Day Parade

Cliffside Park Memorial Day Parade

Dumont Memorial Day Parade

Englewood Cliffs Memorial Day Service

Harrington Park Memorial Day Parade

Hasbrouck Heights Memorial Day Parade

Old Tappan Memorial Day Parade

Paramus Memorial Day Parade

Wallington Memorial Day Parade

10 a.m.

Closter Memorial Day Parade

Creskill Memorial Day Parade

Englewood Memorial Day Parade

Fort Lee Memorial Day Parade

Glen Rock Memorial Day Parade

Hackensack Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Mahwah Memorial Day Parade

Midland Park Memorial Day Parade

Palisades Park Memorial Day Parade

Ridgefield Memorial Day Parade

River Vale Memorial Day Parade

Tenafly Memorial Day Parade

Waldwick Memorial Day Parade

Washington Township Memorial Day Parade

Wyckoff Veterans Service / Memorial Day Parade (11:30 a.m.)

10:30 a.m.

Fair Lawn Memorial Day Parade

Hillsdale Memorial Day Parade

Ho-Ho-Kus Memorial Day Parade

Lyndhurst Memorial Day Parade

River Edge Memorial Day Parade

Wood-Ridge Memorial Day Parade

11 a.m.

Alpine Memorial Day Parade

East Rutherford Memorial Day service

Emerson Wreath-Laying ceremony

Garfield Memorial Day Parade

Haworth Memorial Day Parade

Northvale Memorial Day Parade

Norwood Memorial Day Parade

Ramsey Memorial Day Parade

Saddle River Memorial Day Parade

Teaneck Memorial Day Parade and Family Festival

11:30 a.m.

Ridgefield Park Memorial Day Parade

Rochelle Park Memorial Day Parade

Upper Saddle River Memorial Day Parade

Noon

Elmwood Park Memorial Day Parade

1 p.m.

Edgewater Memorial Day Parade

Saddle Brook Memorial Day Parade

2 p.m.

Bergenfield Memorial Day Parade

Bogota Memorial Day Parade and service

North Arlington Memorial Day Parade

