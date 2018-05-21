Hello, Sailors: Fleet Week 2018 Is On, Plus Bergen Memorial Day Events

U.S. sailors have once again taken Manhattan, arriving on a flotilla of 14 ships that launched a Fleet Week packed with seven days of tri-state area events, exhibitions and spectacles.
The USS Arlington led the way for the 2,300 sailors on Wednesday, as crew members in their whites stood shoulder to shoulder before the 25,000-ton warship – named for the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon -- docked at Manhattan’s Pier 90.
For more than 35 years, on and off, residents have enjoyed the pageantry, as well as the chance to mingle – and take selfies, of course -- with the United States’ fighting forces on the seas: the Navy, Coast Guard and Marine Corps (The event was suspended in 2013 because of a government shutdown).
As usual, the ships are docked throughout the city, with some available for free tours at Pier 90, Pier 86, the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, Homeport Pier (Staten Island) and the Intrepid.
Navy Dive Tank and Marine Martial Arts demonstrations were also being held in Times Square.
Navy Band concerts were scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday under the arch in Greenwich Village’s Washington Square Park, and on 8 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday in Times Square.
Also on Friday: The U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue team will conduct a noontime demonstration at the Staten Island Pier.
Sunday brings a Liberty State Park event in Jersey City, with displays and demonstrations, from noon to 5 p.m. Navy and Marine Corps bands will perform.
And then there are the area Memorial Day events on Monday, which in Bergen County include:
8:30 a.m.
Fred D’Elia Ridgewood Run
9 a.m.
Carlstadt Memorial Day Parade
Demarest Memorial Day Parade
Franklin Lakes Memorial Day Parade
Oradell Memorial Day Parade
Rutherford Memorial Day Parade
Westwood Memorial Day Parade
Fairview Memorial Day Parade
Westwood Memorial Day Parade
9:15 a.m.
Rochelle Park American Legion Post #170 Memorial Day parade and events.
New Milford Memorial Day Parade
9:30 a.m.
Allendale Memorial Day Parade
Cliffside Park Memorial Day Parade
Dumont Memorial Day Parade
Englewood Cliffs Memorial Day Service
Harrington Park Memorial Day Parade
Hasbrouck Heights Memorial Day Parade
Old Tappan Memorial Day Parade
Paramus Memorial Day Parade
Wallington Memorial Day Parade
10 a.m.
Closter Memorial Day Parade
Creskill Memorial Day Parade
Englewood Memorial Day Parade
Fort Lee Memorial Day Parade
Glen Rock Memorial Day Parade
Hackensack Wreath-Laying Ceremony
Mahwah Memorial Day Parade
Midland Park Memorial Day Parade
Palisades Park Memorial Day Parade
Ridgefield Memorial Day Parade
River Vale Memorial Day Parade
Tenafly Memorial Day Parade
Waldwick Memorial Day Parade
Washington Township Memorial Day Parade
Wyckoff Veterans Service / Memorial Day Parade (11:30 a.m.)
10:30 a.m.
Fair Lawn Memorial Day Parade
Hillsdale Memorial Day Parade
Ho-Ho-Kus Memorial Day Parade
Lyndhurst Memorial Day Parade
River Edge Memorial Day Parade
Wood-Ridge Memorial Day Parade
11 a.m.
Alpine Memorial Day Parade
East Rutherford Memorial Day service
Emerson Wreath-Laying ceremony
Garfield Memorial Day Parade
Haworth Memorial Day Parade
Northvale Memorial Day Parade
Norwood Memorial Day Parade
Ramsey Memorial Day Parade
Saddle River Memorial Day Parade
Teaneck Memorial Day Parade and Family Festival
11:30 a.m.
Ridgefield Park Memorial Day Parade
Rochelle Park Memorial Day Parade
Upper Saddle River Memorial Day Parade
Noon
Elmwood Park Memorial Day Parade
1 p.m.
Edgewater Memorial Day Parade
Saddle Brook Memorial Day Parade
2 p.m.
Bergenfield Memorial Day Parade
Bogota Memorial Day Parade and service
North Arlington Memorial Day Parade
