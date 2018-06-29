Here's Where You Can Watch Fireworks This Week In Bergen County

There are several fireworks shows scheduled to run this week in Bergen and Passaic counties. Take your pick from the list below.

Monday, July 2:

Maywood's Memorial Park @ 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3:

Garfield's 20th Century Park Field Elizabeth Street off Midland Avenue @ 7 p.m.; Rain date July 5

Saddle Brook's Otto C. Pehle area of Saddle River County Park @ 9:30 p.m.

State Fair Meadowlands: Fireworks July 3 and 4, entry begins at 2 p.m. and fair remains open until 1 a.m. (admission $12, with parking for $5)

Wednesday, July 4:

Allendale's Crestwood Lake @ 7:30 p.m.; Rain date July 7

Clifton High School Stadium @ dusk (tickets $3 per person)

Hackensack's Foschini Park @ 9:15 p.m.

Leonia's Overpeck Park @ 9:30 p.m.

Ridgewood's Veterans Field @ 6 to 9 p.m. (gates close).; Rain date July 5

State Fair Meadowlands: Fireworks July 3 and 4, entry begins at 2 p.m. and fair remains open until 1 a.m. (admission $12, with parking for $5)

Saturday, July 7

Ramsey's Finch Park time TBD

