Nothing To Do? Here Are Several Volunteer Opportunities In Bergen County

You tore through all the books you were excited to read this summer. You binged on every show there is to watch Hulu. What else is there to do?

North Jersey is chalk full of volunteer opportunities to keep you busy and help communities in need.

Here are just some local, upcoming or ongoing volunteer opportunities through Bergen Volunteer Center, a Hackensack-based nonprofit organization.

Certified Pet Therapy Volunteer (ongoing) for the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff : Pet therapy provides an opportunity for CHCC residents and patients to give and receive physical touch, display affection, and raises spirits. Volunteers needed seven days a week between 10 a.m. and noon, 2 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Requirements : All CHCC volunteers must complete an application, annual training, and if volunteering in resident/patient areas must receive an annual tuberculosis test and influenza vaccination during flu season. Volunteers must be 18 or older.

Pantry Volunteer (ongoing) for the Social Service Association in Ridgewood : Volunteers are needed to check in new donations of food, toiletry items, household item, check expiration dates, organize pantry, pack up expired items, assist with set up and clean up of pantry -- brief orientation provided. Volunteers must be 14 or older.

Meals on Wheels (ongoing) drivers for Dumont, Paramus, Hillsdale areas : Drivers needed to deliver meals to home-bound senior citizens in need. Drive 1.5 hours per month, using your own vehicle and fuel to pick up food from CareOne at Valley in Westwood or Oradell Health Care Center between 10 and 11 a.m.

Washington Township Home Build (Until Sept. 30) for Habitat For Humanity : Habitat Bergen is currently in the Township of Washington, where we are building four new affordable homes, two for veterans and two for seniors (55+ years of age). Volunteers are needed to work on-site with the framing of the homes. No experience is required, just a willingness to learn and desire to help. Build day begins at 8 a.m. with a lunch break around noon and finishes at 4 p.m. Volunteers must be 17 or older.

5K Volunteers (Oct. 6) for the Garfield YMCA : The Garfield YMCA hosts an annual 5K with the help of volunteers. Shifts can run the entire day (About 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.) or in 2-3 hour blocks of your choosing. Duties include setting up registration, kitchen, and directing runners. Interested volunteers should email cborrinymca@optonline.net

SEARCH FOR MORE OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BERGEN VOLUNTEER CENTER WEBSITE.

