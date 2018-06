Tonight's the night in Englewood.

The 2018 Independence Day celebration will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, on the Dwight Morrow High School lawn. Rain date is June 28.

The celebration will include food, live music, inflatables and a fireworks show.

