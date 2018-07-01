Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
TONIGHT: Don't Miss These Bergen County Fireworks Shows

TONIGHT: Don't Miss These Bergen County Fireworks Shows

Cecilia Levine
Fireworks light up the night in Ramsey.
Fireworks light up the night in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Victoria Zampese Ackerson

Happy Fourth, New Jersey!

There are several fireworks shows scheduled to run tonight in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Take your pick from the list below:

  • Allendale , Crestwood Lake @ 7:30 p.m.; Rain date July 7 (residents only)
  • Clifton High School Stadium @ dusk (tickets $3 per person)
  • Hackensack , Foschini Park @ 9:15 p.m.
  • Leonia , Overpeck Park @ 9:30 p.m.
  • Ridgewood , Veterans Field @ 6 to 9 p.m. (gates close).; Rain date July 5

  • State Fair Meadowlands: Fireworks July 3 and 4, entry begins at 2 p.m. and fair remains open until 1 a.m. (admission $12, with parking for $5)

LATER THIS WEEK:

Thursday, July 5:

  • Mahwah's Ramapo College bandshell following summer concert 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Parking is $5 per car.

Saturday, July 7

  • Ramsey's Finch Park time TBD

