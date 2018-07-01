TONIGHT: Don't Miss These Bergen County Fireworks Shows

Happy Fourth, New Jersey!

There are several fireworks shows scheduled to run tonight in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Take your pick from the list below:

Allendale , Crestwood Lake @ 7:30 p.m.; Rain date July 7 (residents only)

, Crestwood Lake @ 7:30 p.m.; Rain date July 7 (residents only) Clifton High School Stadium @ dusk (tickets $3 per person)

High School Stadium @ dusk (tickets $3 per person) Hackensack , Foschini Park @ 9:15 p.m.

, Foschini Park @ 9:15 p.m. Leonia , Overpeck Park @ 9:30 p.m.

, Overpeck Park @ 9:30 p.m. Ridgewood , Veterans Field @ 6 to 9 p.m. (gates close).; Rain date July 5

, Veterans Field @ 6 to 9 p.m. (gates close).; Rain date July 5 State Fair Meadowlands: Fireworks July 3 and 4, entry begins at 2 p.m. and fair remains open until 1 a.m. (admission $12, with parking for $5)

LATER THIS WEEK:

Thursday, July 5:

Mahwah's Ramapo College bandshell following summer concert 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Parking is $5 per car.

There are also fireworks preceding a free concert at the bandshell at Ramapo College on Thursday July 5th in Mahwah. Parking is $5 per car.

Saturday, July 7

Ramsey's Finch Park time TBD

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.