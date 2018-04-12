2 Bergen County Moms Join RHONJ Season 9 Cast

Two Bergen County moms are joining Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey cast for Season 9, Us Weekly reports.

Jacqueline Mark-Goldschneider is a mom of four from Tenafly. She is a freelancer for is a freelance writer and columnist for NorthJersey.com and (201) Magazine. You may remembe r her article on Paramus' blue laws that went viral in January.

Jennifer Aydin of River Edge is married to plastic surgeon Bill Aydin. Her Instagram description says: Married to a Plastic surgeon who is my best friend and the love of my life. I'm a New Jersey housewife- mother of 5 kids!

