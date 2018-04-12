Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

2 Bergen County Moms Join RHONJ Season 9 Cast

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jacqueline Mark-Goldschneider of Tenafly, left, and Jennifer Aydin of River Edge are joining the Season 9 cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Jacqueline Mark-Goldschneider of Tenafly, left, and Jennifer Aydin of River Edge are joining the Season 9 cast of Real Housewives of New Jersey. Photo Credit: Instagram

Two Bergen County moms are joining Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey cast for Season 9, Us Weekly reports.

Jacqueline Mark-Goldschneider is a mom of four from Tenafly. She is a freelancer for  is a freelance writer and columnist for NorthJersey.com and (201) Magazine. You may remembe r her article on Paramus' blue laws that went viral in January.

Jennifer Aydin of River Edge is married to plastic surgeon Bill Aydin. Her Instagram description says: Married to a Plastic surgeon who is my best friend and the love of my life. I'm a New Jersey housewife- mother of 5 kids!

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.