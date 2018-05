The winning Powerball ticket sold somewhere mysterious in New Jersey was actually from a Hackensack grocery store.

The ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at the ShopRite on River Street and the lucky winner will receive $315 million or $183 million in cash.

The winning numbers are 3, 6, 9, 17 and 56 . The Powerball is 25 and the multiplier is 3 .

