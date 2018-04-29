Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

lifestyle

American Pharoah's Bergen County Manager Sends New Horse To Kentucky Derby

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Teaneck native Justin Zayat, 26, is sending his second horse to the Kentucky Derby after his first American Pharoah, went on to make history.
Teaneck native Justin Zayat, 26, is sending his second horse to the Kentucky Derby after his first American Pharoah, went on to make history. Photo Credit: Justin Zayat

You may remember Teaneck native Justin Zayat as the boy vomiting after his horse American Pharoah won the 2015 Kentucky Derby.

The 26-year-old says it wasn't the alcohol that had him sick, rather the nerves and emotion he had been holding in all day, the New York Post reports.

But Zayat -- who has lovingly earned the nickname "Horse Boy" -- is back for this year's Kentucky Derby with a new colt, Solomini, ranked in the top 10 after finishing third at the Arkansas Derby.

Zayat is hoping Solomini will follow in the footsteps of American Pharoah, who made history as the first horse to win the Triple Crown since 1978 -- and Zayat a multimillionaire.

Now the vice president of his family's company Zayat Stables in Hackensack, Zayat manages more than 200 horses which are trained across the U.S.

The Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, May 5. Being that Zayat is an Orthodox Jew, he and his family will stay in a hotel a mile away and walk over.

