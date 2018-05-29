Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Baby Skunk Rescued By Englewood Cliffs Family

Cecilia Levine
The Russotti family of Englewood Cliffs gave a baby skunk some TLC.
The Russotti family of Englewood Cliffs gave a baby skunk some TLC. Photo Credit: Rob Russotti

There's no doubt about it  -- the Russotti family of Englewood Cliffs loves animals.

So much that they gave a baby skunk who was brought in through Animal Control some TLC Thursday night.

"My family has been involved with animal rescue for years," said dad Rob Russotti, an animal control officer and owner of Bergen Animal Rescue & Transport.

"We do it for the love of the animals and hopefully do pass on some modicum of education to others."

The Russotti family members took turns feeding, cuddling and playing with the skunk. He will begin a wildlife rehabilitation program before he's released to live life life outside, Russotti said.

