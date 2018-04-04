Bergen County Bride Wants 'Sexy And Skintight' On Say Yes To The Dress

Jacqueline Madden of Mahwah was recently featured on an episode of TLC's "Say Yes To The Dress."

Madden, formerly of Wood-Ridge, introduced herself as being from Bergen County and said she was looking for something sexy and "skin skin skin tight."

Her mom Elizabeth Madden didn't seem to have the same vision, however, the bride ultimately picked a dress that had both of them in happy tears.

CLICK HERE TO GO BEHIND THE SCENES OF HER EPISODE.

