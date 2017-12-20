Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Bergen County Daily Voice Announces 2017 'Year In Review' Theme

Cecilia Levine
Check back Sunday for the Daily Voice Year In Review -- 2017.

Have you ever noticed how TV news segments end with an upbeat story? Our question at Daily Voice is, why just one ?

While reviewing the list of top 2017 Daily Voice Bergen/Passaic stories, we couldn't help but notice how many tragic stories we had.

But... for every young person gone too soon or car up in flames, there was an uplifting story on its heels.

For this year's Daily Voice Year In Review, we're going to help you leave 2017 on a high note.

Check back Sunday morning for the first installment of the 2017 DV rundown.

