A third-tier prizewinning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at the Chestnut Ridge Exxon in Montvale.

The ticket from the Tuesday, June 5 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

The other ticket was sold at Sunray Drugs and Medical in Middletown.

The winning numbers were: 22, 33, 41, 48 and 52. The Gold Mega Ball was 04 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

