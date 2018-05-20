Bergen County Fashion Guru: The Trends You Need This Summer

Summer time and the living’s easy -- well at least your wardrobe should be.

Founder and Editor-in-Chief of " Heather Zwain’s The Bergen County Bible" Heather Zwain is filling us in on what to wear when the weather gets hot.

With every season comes a set of trends that can help navigate what to wear. Summer is the perfect time to embrace color -- from pastels to bold hues. And if colored clothing isn’t your thing, have no fear, swipe a bright shade of pink, coral or red, across your lips, neon lacquer on your nails, and add some bold accessories, especially oversized earrings.

Play with patterns and prints -- checks, stripes, flowers and tropical palm leaves. Embrace shorts, sportswear and of course, lots of flowy dresses, both short and long. The best part of summer is the feeling of being relaxed. And your clothing should reflect that.

Heather’s Must-Haves:

1. Oversized shirts, that double as dresses and bathing suit cover ups . “I absolutely love the playful polkadot print and lace bell sleeves,” says Heather. “Since it’s a button-down, it’s so easy to throw over a bathing suit.” $64, Ludovica , Westwood

Special incentive for Daily Voice readers: Mention Daily Voice and The Bergen County Bible at checkout at Ludovica (170 Westwood Ave., Westwood) to receive 20 percent off entire purchase.

