Bergen County Gas Station Sells $50,000 Lottery Ticket

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Bergen County gas station.

The ticket from Saturday's drawing was purchased at the BP on Route 46 in Elmwood Park.

If that ticket had been purchased with Power Play, it would have multiplied the prize to $100,000.

The winning numbers were: 01, 21, 31, 45 and 49 . The Red Power Ball number was 21 . The Multiplier number was 02 . The Powerball jackpot rolls to $60,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, May 30 at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.