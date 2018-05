A mixed-breed puppy currently with Animals R Us rescue in Lodi needs a home after she was discovered with her littermates in a dumpster in rural Georgia.

Roxy -- a lab-pitbull mix -- like most puppies is friendly, playful, and affectionate. She has been well-socialized with other dogs and would do equally well in a home with children.

Complete the online application here to be considered an adopter.

