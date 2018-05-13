Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wyckoff PD: Drunken Midland Park Pickup Driver, 74, Damages Property
lifestyle

Bergen County Rescue Dog Eases Pain Of Sexual Assault Victim, 20

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Liz Mitchell, 20, takes her emotional support dog Dani with her everywhere. Photo Credit: Liz Mitchell
Mitchell found Dani, formerly Gwen, on Petfinder through River Vale's Good Karma Dog Rescue. Photo Credit: Liz Mitchell
Dani is living her best life with mom Liz Mitchell in college. Photo Credit: Liz Mitchell
"After the trauma it was very difficult for me to go outside and be in public." Photo Credit: Liz Mitchell
"Wherever I am with her, I’m very comfortable by her side." Photo Credit: Liz Mitchell

Leaving the house and getting out of bed became difficult for Liz Mitchell two years ago when she became the victim of sexual assault.

Things got easier last December, though, when she found Dani -- a four-year-old Bull Terrier mix with River Vale's Good Karma Dog Rescue who quickly eased her pain.

"After the trauma it was very difficult for me to go outside and be in public," said Mitchell, 20, a junior at St. Joseph's University in Pennsylvania.

"Wherever I am with her, I’m very comfortable by her side."

Mitchell was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder in 2016. Then, after the assault the following year, things got worse.

She got on Petfinder last winter to find an emotional support animal.

"It can be difficult to figure out a dog’s personality before you adopt," she said, "but I  saw a picture of Dani [formerly Gwen] and a video."

Mitchell asked rescue officials if they thought the dog might be a good fit.

Fast-forward five months and Dani fits right in with her owner, her three roommates and her sorority sisters of Alpha Gamma Delta.

Dani even has her own AGD shirt that she wears to chapter meetings and campus events.

"She's always there to cheer me up."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.