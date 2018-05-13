Bergen County Rescue Dog Eases Pain Of Sexual Assault Victim, 20

Leaving the house and getting out of bed became difficult for Liz Mitchell two years ago when she became the victim of sexual assault.

Things got easier last December, though, when she found Dani -- a four-year-old Bull Terrier mix with River Vale's Good Karma Dog Rescue who quickly eased her pain.

"After the trauma it was very difficult for me to go outside and be in public," said Mitchell, 20, a junior at St. Joseph's University in Pennsylvania.

"Wherever I am with her, I’m very comfortable by her side."

Mitchell was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder in 2016. Then, after the assault the following year, things got worse.

She got on Petfinder last winter to find an emotional support animal.

"It can be difficult to figure out a dog’s personality before you adopt," she said, "but I saw a picture of Dani [formerly Gwen] and a video."

Mitchell asked rescue officials if they thought the dog might be a good fit.

Fast-forward five months and Dani fits right in with her owner, her three roommates and her sorority sisters of Alpha Gamma Delta.

Dani even has her own AGD shirt that she wears to chapter meetings and campus events.

"She's always there to cheer me up."

