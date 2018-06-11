Bergen County ShopRite Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

A Bergen County supermarket sold a third-tier prizewinning lottery ticket for the Tuesday, June 12 drawing.

Sold at the ShopRite of Oakland and worth $10,000, the ticket was one of six that matched the four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn.

The winning numbers were: 01, 03, 05, 08 and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 03 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

The other tickets were sold in Belleville, Jersey City (both from the Newport Exxon), Hamilton and Hamburg.

