Bergen Shelter Dog Finally Feels Like A Queen After Owners Moved Away

An 11-year-old chocolate lab at the Bergen County shelter has received the care she's always needed and finally feels like a queen.

Brophy has been with the shelter for months since her owners moved away and couldn't take her along.

Although she is a little anxious at times, she finds comfort in the people she has come to know and love.

"This pretty lady has some pep in her step and has come out of her shell," shelter officials said.

"Ready to explore the world again, Brophy will do well in a patient and calm home that is looking to make her feel loved again and give her the best last years of her life."

CLICK HERE TO ADOPT BROPHY.

