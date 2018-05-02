Bergenfield Family Whose House Burned Down Comprised Of Nurses, Teachers

A family of nurses and grade school teachers in Bergenfield was displaced after a fired ravaged through its Bergen Avenue home.

The occupants included mom Winnie Acosta, a registered nurse; her twin daughters, Jillian, also a nurse, and Janelle, a school teacher, and their poodle. All four made it out safely and uninjured. Winnie's son, Marky, is in Los Angeles pursuing a master’s degree in English.

More than $3,700 had been raised for the family on a GoFundMe as of Saturday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.