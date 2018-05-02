Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

lifestyle

Bergenfield Family Whose House Burned Down Comprised Of Nurses, Teachers

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Acosta family.
The Acosta family. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A family of nurses and grade school teachers in Bergenfield was displaced after a fired ravaged through its Bergen Avenue home.

The occupants included mom Winnie Acosta, a registered nurse; her twin daughters, Jillian, also a nurse, and Janelle, a school teacher, and their poodle. All four made it out safely and uninjured. Winnie's son, Marky, is in Los Angeles pursuing a master’s degree in English.

More than $3,700 had been raised for the family on a GoFundMe as of Saturday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.