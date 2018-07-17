Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Bergenfield Parents Seek $2500 To Send Kids To Special Olympics After Sponsor Comes Up Short

Cecilia Levine
Five Bergenfield youth have qualified for national track and field Special Olympics.
Five Bergenfield youth have qualified for national track and field Special Olympics.

Five children from Bergenfield will be representing Bergen County at the Track and Field National Junior Olympics in North Carolina.

That is, if they can get there.

The kids' sponsor New Jersey Striders is asking parents for $500 per child for transportation alone.

A GoFundMe launched by one of the parents, Jorge Martinez, is seeking $2500 for the youth

"Having spent quite a bit throughout the season already we are pretty spent and the New Jersey Striders team has asked each athlete to cover this cost themselves," Martinez said.

"I know as a community we will come through for these kids! We would be incredibly grateful for any assistance we can get."

